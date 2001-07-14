Wynn Resorts Named on Fortune Magazine's Inaugural "Modern Board 25" List

Wynn Resorts was recently recognized on Fortune Magazine’s inaugural Modern Board 25 list, which highlights the top 25 most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies. Wynn Resorts is the only hospitality company on the list, receiving high scores on gender equality, tenure of independent directors, board size and board independence.

The Company also received accolades for its focus on cultivating and engaging a younger customer base and for its global expansion, including recently announced plans to develop a luxury integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s great to see our board recognized for the substantive and progressive changes we have made over the past four years. We are incredibly proud of the quality of governance and diversity of voices in our board room,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “It is a privilege to be represented alongside the most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies.”

Fortune Magazine, in collaboration with research group Diligent Institute, created the Modern Board 25 list based on the belief that in a rapidly changing business climate, innovation and diversified leadership at the board level is integral to a company’s success. Companies were evaluated on criteria including expertise and independence of board members; diversity on the board; and the tenure of independent directors. Based on the scoring criteria, the 25 companies that appear on the list each ranked in the top quartile of the S&P 500 for both board effectiveness and Environmental, Social, and Governance.

About Wynn Resorts

