Arpa Garay Joins Moderna as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Arpa Garay will join Moderna as Chief Commercial Officer, effective Monday, May 31, 2022. She will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Bancel.

"I am very pleased to welcome Arpa to Moderna as our Chief Commercial Officer and to the Executive Committee. Arpa brings extensive experience leading commercial teams at global biopharmaceutical companies in an evolving global healthcare environment. Arpa is an innovative thinker with digital expertise and broad international experience, having lived in many countries. I look forward to partnering with Arpa as we advance our mission of delivering on the promise of mRNA medicines for people around the world."

Ms. Garay joins Moderna from Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) where she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Merck's Human Health business; she reported to Merck's Chief Executive Officer and was a member of Merck's Executive Committee. In this role, she was responsible for long-term portfolio strategy and global marketing for Merck's in-line and pipeline human health medicines and vaccines, including global market access and pricing strategy, data and analytics, digital marketing, and commercial business development.

During Ms. Garay's 16-year tenure at Merck, she gained broad international enterprise with increasing responsibility across oncology, vaccines, specialty, and chronic care. She consistently drove business growth in U.S. and international P&L roles, including leading mergers and acquisitions decisions and longer-term strategic choices, while building and inspiring diverse, talented teams. Prior to her role as Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Garay served as President of Global Oncology and Digital at MSD (the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc.), where she led the commercialization of pipeline assets as well as business development for Merck's oncology portfolio, including alliances with Astra Zeneca, Eisai, and Seagen. Additionally, she was responsible for data & analytics, digital marketing, and precision medicine worldwide. She also served as President of Global Pharmaceuticals, Analytics, and Digital Marketing; SVP & Head of U.S. Vaccines; and General Manager of Merck & Co. in Norway.

Ms. Garay began her career as a management consultant at Monitor Group, now Monitor Deloitte, where she gained diverse experience across industries and business challenges. She has lived in five countries including Hong Kong, India, Norway, Singapore, and the U.S. Ms. Garay has been recognized for her leadership as a G100 Next Gen Leader, C200 member, Fortune's Most Powerful Women: Next Gen, Business Insider's Global Top 30 under 40 in BioPharma, Chief member, and Philadelphia Business Journal's Top 40 under 40 business leaders.

"I am grateful and excited to work with an inspiring team and build a commercial organization to bring the transformative impact of Moderna's mRNA science to improve lives around the world across many diseases," said Ms. Garay.

Ms. Garay received her Bachelor of Science in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she focused on medicine, public health and public policy.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the Company's appointment of Arpa Garay as Chief Commercial Officer. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

