Bexil Corporation Announces Tender Offer

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Bexil Corporation (OTC: PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced that it invites its shareholders to tender for $27.50 per share up to an aggregate of 50,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Shareholders may participate in the offer by tendering any or all of their shares, subject to the proration provisions and other limitations of the offer, as described in the offer to purchase. The offer to purchase and withdrawal rights will expire on June 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET unless the offer to purchase is extended or earlier terminated.

The offer to purchase and other tender offer materials are being furnished to shareholders of the Company and also may be obtained at www.Bexil.com. With questions or requests for assistance please call the Company at 212-785-0900 or write to Bexil Corporation, 3814 Route 44, Millbrook, NY 12545, Attn: Secretary. Shareholders may also contact the broker, dealer, commercial bank, or trust company who holds their shares for assistance concerning the offer.

The Company's board of directors has approved the offer. However, neither the Company nor the board of directors makes any recommendation as to whether a shareholder should tender or refrain from tendering his or her shares, and neither the Company nor the board of directors has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Shareholders are urged to evaluate carefully all information contained in the offer to purchase, consult their own investment and tax advisors, and make their own decision whether to tender shares and, if so, how many shares to tender.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY COMPANY SHARES. THE TENDER OFFER IS BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND RELATED DOCUMENTS. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE MAKING OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES, BLUE SKY OR OTHER LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

About Bexil Corporation

The objective of Bexil Corporation, a holding company, is to increase book value per share over time for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary, Bexil Advisers LLC, in investment management. Bexil Advisers is a registered investment adviser and the investment manager to Dividend and Income Fund, a closed end fund (Stock Symbol: DNIF) (NAV Symbol: XDNIX). To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. The forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Russell Kamerman

Secretary

1-212-785-0900

[email protected]

www.Bexil.com

