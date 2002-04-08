Aehr Test Systems Board Member Laura Oliphant Recognized as NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that Laura Oliphant, a member of its Board of Directors, has been included in the 16th Annual Directorship 100™ list of the nation’s “Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts” by The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). The list annually recognizes the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community.



“Laura’s commitment to the highest principles of board leadership and extensive business and market knowledge in the semiconductor industry and test equipment space has been a tremendous asset to our board as we continue to focus on new growth opportunities for the Company,” said Aehr Test Chairman and Founder Rhea Posedel. “We are delighted to see her receive this prestigious recognition from the NACD.”

Dr. Oliphant joined the Aehr Test Board of Directors in 2019, and is an experienced CEO, board member, and investor with more than 20 years of technology industry experience. She served as an Investment Director at Intel Capital, Intel's venture capital organization, for 15 years, and was awarded the company’s highest award, the Intel Achievement Award, for the strategic impact of her contributions. She is a holder of the National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellowship, and has served on the boards of numerous companies throughout her career.

About the NACD Directorship 100 List

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency. “The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. “We honor these individuals’ forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success.”

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .