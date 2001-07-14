The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (“Innovative Industrial Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IIPR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 14, 2022, before market hours, Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging, among other things, that Innovative Industrial Properties is “a marijuana bank masquerading as a [real estate investment trust (“REIT”)],” and that the Company’s model is “to conduct sale-leaseback transactions with cannabis producers who are otherwise prohibited from borrowing money because of federal regulations.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $13.76, or 7.5%, to close at $169.68 per share on April 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Innovative Industrial Properties securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

