BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (Nasdaq - BKEP), PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE - PSB), Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ISLE), Arogo Capital Acquisiti

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (Nasdaq - BKEP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Blueknight will be acquired by an affiliate of Ergon, Inc. (“Ergon”). Ergon will acquire all outstanding common and preferred units of the Company not already owned by Ergon and its affiliates. Each holder of common units will receive $4.65 in cash per common unit, and each holder of the preferred units will receive $8.75 in cash per preferred unit. The investigation concerns whether the Blueknight Board breached its fiduciary duties to unitholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Ergon is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/blueknight-energy-partners-l-p-nasdaq-bkep/.

PS Business Parks Inc. ( - PSB)

Under the terms of the agreement, PSB will be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate (“Blackstone”). PSB stockholders will receive $187.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the PSB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Blackstone is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ps-business-parks-inc--psb/.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ISLE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Isleworth , a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Cytovia Holdings, Inc.(“Cytovia”), a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies, and result in Cytovia becoming a publicly-listed company. Isleworth shareholders will retain ownership of approximately 33% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Isleworth Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/isleworth-healthcare-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-isle/.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – AOGO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Arogo Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with EON Reality Inc., a virtual and augmented reality and knowledge metaverse company, and result in EON becoming a publicly-listed company. Arogo Capital shareholders will see significant dilution in their ownership of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Arogo Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/arogo-capital-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-aogo/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.