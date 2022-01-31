Forbes names BMO Harris Bank one of the Best Employers for Diversity for the fourth year in a row

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace has again been recognized by Forbes, with the bank named as one of the Best Employers for Diversity for the fourth consecutive year. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity.

"BMO teams are unified around our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life," said Tracie Morris, U.S. Chief Human Resources & Inclusion Officer, BMO Financial Group. "We are determined to be bold on diversity and inclusion programs that grow the representation and advancement of diverse talent at BMO. We have set an equally bold agenda on customer products and community investments that drive the economic empowerment of diverse communities. We are thrilled that Forbes and Statista have again recognized our efforts."

BMO Harris Bank's placement for the fourth consecutive year is recognition of the impact the bank continues to achieve with Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025. Launched in 2021, the program has led to further progress on gender equality and a strong focus on ensuring diverse talent has equitable access to development and advancement opportunities. The placement also recognizes the impact being made by BMO Empower, the bank's $5 billion commitment to address key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families.

BMO's leadership on social impact has also been recognized by:

Corporate Knights: Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Placement on DJSI World Index

Forbes: Best Employers for Women in America

Ethisphere: World's Most Ethical Companies

Disability Equality Index: Named among Best Places to Work for Disabilty Inclusion

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

