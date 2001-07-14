Coca-Cola Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Earlier this year, the board of directors approved the company’s 60th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5 percent from 42 cents to 44 cents.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426006297/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership