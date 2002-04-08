StoneX Group Inc. Announces Date for 2022 Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. ( SNEX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company's 2022 fiscal second quarter results.



A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at https://www.stonex.com . Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (within the United States), or 1-412-317-5413 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Participants may preregister for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10166259/f269cc4f57 .

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com approximately two hours after the call has ended and will be available through May 11, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (within the United States), or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers) and enter the replay passcode 7330373.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ( SNEX, Financial), StoneX Group Inc. and its approximately 3,300 employees serve more than 52,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com .

CONTACT: StoneX Group Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Murphy

(212) 403 - 7296

[email protected]

SNEX-G