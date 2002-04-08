STRATA Skin Sciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

HORSHAM, Pa., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.



The link to the webcast will be available on the STRATA Skin Sciences website at: www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-451-6152 (US/Canada), 1-201-389-0879 (International), and use the conference ID number 13728645.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC®, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear® treatment system utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and recently acquired Pharos excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents. Additionally, STRATA’s recently acquired assets related to Theravant Corporation’s TheraClear® system allows the company to expand into the estimated $5.5 billion U.S. acne care market.

STRATA’s unique business model in the U.S. leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

