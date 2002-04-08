Raymond James Financial Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results

Domestic Private Client Group net new asset (1) growth of 11% over the prior 12 months and nearly 9% annualized for the fiscal second quarter

Quarterly net revenues of $2.67 billion, up 13% over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and down 4% compared to the record set in the preceding quarter

Quarterly net income of $323 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, and quarterly adjusted net income of $331 million (2) , or $1.55 per diluted share (2)

Client assets under administration of $1.26 trillion (3) , record Private Client Group (PCG) assets in fee-based accounts of $678.0 billion (3) , and financial assets under management of $193.7 billion

Record PCG financial advisors of 8,730 (3) , net increases of 403 over March 2021 and 266 over December 2021

Record clients’ domestic cash sweep balances of $76.5 billion and record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $27.9 billion

Annualized return on equity for the first half of fiscal 2022 of 18.1% and annualized adjusted return on tangible common equity for the first half of fiscal 2022 of 20.6%(2)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (: RJF) today reported net revenues of $2.67 billion and net income of $323 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding $11 million of acquisition-related expenses, quarterly adjusted net income was $331 million(2), or $1.55 per diluted share(2).

Quarterly net revenues grew 13% over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees, reflecting the strong year-over-year growth in Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts and net interest income. The sequential decline in quarterly net revenues was largely attributable to lower investment banking revenues, while the quarterly decline in net income also reflected a bank loan provision for credit losses during the current quarter compared to a benefit in the preceding quarter, and a higher effective tax rate. The bank loan provision for credit losses in the current quarter was primarily associated with strong loan growth during the quarter.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, record net revenues of $5.45 billion increased 19%, record earnings per diluted share of $3.61 increased 14%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.67(2) increased 16% over the first half of fiscal 2021. The Private Client Group, Capital Markets and Asset Management segments generated record net revenues and pre-tax income during the first six months of the fiscal year.

“I am pleased with our results for the fiscal second quarter and the first half of the fiscal year, especially given the challenging market conditions. Financial advisor retention and recruiting in the Private Client Group segment remain strong, contributing to solid domestic net new asset growth of 11% over the prior 12 months, and we successfully closed on the Charles Stanley acquisition during the quarter,” said Chair and CEO Paul Reilly. “While heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties negatively impacted investment banking revenues during the quarter, the M&A pipeline remains robust. Looking forward, we are well positioned for the expected increases in short-term interest rates with healthy loan growth at Raymond James Bank, a high concentration of floating-rate assets, record clients’ domestic cash sweep balances and solid capital ratios providing us ample balance sheet flexibility. The TriState Capital Holdings acquisition, which is currently anticipated to close by the end of the fiscal third quarter, is expected to further increase our floating-rate, interest-earning assets and diversify our funding sources.”

Segment Results

Private Client Group

Record quarterly net revenues of $1.92 billion, up 17% over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and 5% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $213 million, up 11% over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and 9% over the preceding quarter

Private Client Group assets under administration of $1.20 trillion (3) , up 17% over March 2021 and flat compared to December 2021

Record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $678.0 billion (3) , up 19% over March 2021 and flat compared to December 2021

Record Private Client Group financial advisors of 8,730 (3) , which includes 200 advisors with Charles Stanley, increased 403 over March 2021 and 266 over December 2021

Record clients’ domestic cash sweep balances of $76.5 billion, up 22% over March 2021 and 4% over December 2021

Record quarterly net revenues grew 17% over the prior-year quarter and 5% over the preceding quarter, predominantly driven by the increase in asset management and related administrative fees, reflecting higher assets in fee-based accounts. Net revenues and expenses during the quarter included just over two months of results for Charles Stanley, which closed on January 21, 2022.

“With our continued focus on supporting, retaining and attracting high-quality financial advisors, we generated solid domestic net new asset growth of 11% over the prior 12 months and nearly 9% annualized during the quarter,” said Reilly. “Furthermore, financial advisor recruiting activity remains strong as prospective advisors continue to be attracted to our client-centric culture, multiple affiliation options and robust support and solutions offerings.”

Capital Markets

Quarterly net revenues of $413 million, down 5% compared to the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and 33% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $87 million, down 17% compared to the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and 57% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly investment banking revenues of $226 million, flat compared to the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and down 45% compared to the record set in the preceding quarter

Quarterly net revenues declined 5% compared to the prior-year quarter predominantly driven by lower fixed income brokerage revenues and equity underwriting revenues, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in M&A revenues. Sequentially, quarterly net revenues decreased 33% primarily due to lower investment banking revenues.

“Following remarkable results in the preceding quarter, Capital Markets revenues declined as investment banking revenues were negatively impacted by increased geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties,” said Reilly. “The M&A pipeline remains robust, but market conditions throughout the remainder of the fiscal year will heavily influence closings. In March, we announced the acquisition of SumRidge Partners, a technology-driven fixed income market maker specializing in investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and institutional preferred securities. We currently expect to close the acquisition in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.”

Asset Management

Quarterly net revenues of $234 million, up 12% over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and down 1% compared to the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $103 million, up 18% over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and down 4% compared to the preceding quarter

Financial assets under management of $193.7 billion, up 9% over March 2021 and down 5% compared to December 2021

The year-over-year growth of quarterly net revenues and pre-tax income was largely attributable to higher financial assets under management, driven by equity market appreciation and net inflows into fee-based accounts in the Private Client Group. Financial assets under management decreased 5% sequentially as net inflows were more than offset by the declines in equity markets during the quarter.

Raymond James Bank

Quarterly net revenues of $197 million, up 23% over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and 8% over the preceding quarter

Quarterly pre-tax income of $83 million, down 25% compared to the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and 19% compared to the preceding quarter

Record net loans of $27.9 billion, up 22% over March 2021 and 7% over December 2021

Net interest margin (NIM) of 2.01% for the quarter, up 7 basis points over the prior year’s fiscal second quarter and 9 basis points over the preceding quarter

Net revenue growth was due to higher asset balances and NIM expansion during the quarter. The asset growth was primarily attributable to strong, broad-based loan growth, including 41% year-over-year growth of securities-based loans to clients in the Private Client Group. The Bank’s NIM increased 9 basis points during the quarter to 2.01%, and further NIM expansion is expected from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases. Despite revenue growth, pre-tax income declined reflecting the bank loan loss provision in the current quarter, resulting from strong loan growth in contrast to the bank loan benefit for credit losses in the comparative periods. The bank loan allowance for credit losses as a percent of loans held for investment ended the quarter at 1.17%, down from 1.50% at March 2021 and 1.18% at December 2021, as the credit quality of the loan portfolio remains healthy.

Other

The effective tax rate during the quarter increased to 25.4%, reflecting the unfavorable impact of nondeductible valuation losses associated with the corporate-owned life insurance portfolio. As of April 27, 2022, $1 billion remained available under the Board’s approved share repurchase authorization. At the end of the quarter, the total capital ratio was 25.0%(4) and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.1%(4), both well above the regulatory requirements.

A conference call to discuss the results will take place tomorrow morning, Thursday, April 28, at 8:15 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast, and the presentation which management will review on the call, will be available at www.raymondjames.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, please dial: 800-899-6991 (conference code: 22018191). An audio replay of the call will be available at the same location until July 27, 2022.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.26 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions (including our announced acquisitions of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. and SumRidge Partners, LLC), divestitures, anticipated results of litigation, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. In addition, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” and future or conditional verbs such as “will”, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available at www.raymondjames.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.