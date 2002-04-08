Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

2 minutes ago
ATHENS, Greece, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report is available for download on the Company's website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report, which includes the Company’s 2021 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

