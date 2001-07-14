Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO, Rose Lee, Named Vice Chair of The Manufacturing Institute's STEP Women's Initiative

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, is proud to announce Rose Lee, President and CEO, has been named Vice Chair of the Manufacturing+Institute%26rsquo%3Bs STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Women’s Initiative for 2022 and will serve as Chair for the Initiative in 2023.

The STEP Women’s Initiative is focused on closing the gender gap in manufacturing and fostering a 21st-century manufacturing workforce. To shrink the gender gap and increase innovation, the initiative empowers and inspires women in manufacturing through recognition, research, leadership and mentoring. In her role as Vice Chair, Lee will focus on attracting, retaining and growing women in manufacturing by participating in thought leadership and committee activities, as well as promoting the STEP Women’s Initiative to manufacturers, educational institutions, public policymakers, thought leaders and peers.

“I am honored to support the Manufacturing Institute’s STEP Women’s Initiative,” said Lee. “The initiative exemplifies Cornerstone Building Brands’ commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and is critical to helping women in manufacturing grow their networks and develop meaningful skills that drive the industry into the future. I look forward to helping identify and elevate the role models who can inspire the next generation of women in manufacturing and am grateful for the opportunity to further our commitment to DE&I through this initiative.”

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 21,700 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) grows and supports the industry’s skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI’s diverse initiatives support all American workers—including emerging workers, women, veterans and students—through skilled training programs, community building and career growth. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry’s toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006106/en/

