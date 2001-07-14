Babcock & Wilcox Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast for Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSE:BW, Financial) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET.

B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B%26amp%3BW%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (844) 200-6205; the dial-in number for participants in Canada is (833) 950-0062; the dial-in number for participants in all other locations is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID for all participants is 860282. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

