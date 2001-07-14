Renewable Energy Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release the first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The earnings release and Form 10-Q will be available at Financial Information section on the Renewable Energy Group website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.regi.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2021, Renewable Energy Group produced 480 million gallons delivering 4.1 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future. For more information about REG and its sustainable fuel solutions, visit regi.com.

