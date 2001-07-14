Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Comscore to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

To access this call, dial +1 844-229-7593 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 314-888-4258 (international) and reference Conference ID # 9990618. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.comscore.com%2Fevents-presentations.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) with Conference ID # 9990618. The replay will also be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com%2Fevents-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

