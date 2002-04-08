Niu Technologies Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the company”) ( NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.niu.com as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected]

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers six product series across a number of different vehicle types. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) electric scooter and motorcycle series, NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, (ii) electric kick-scooter series, KQi and (iii) e-bike series, NIU Aero. In addition, NIU has also released (i) two high-performance motorcycle series, RQi and TQi, (ii) a hybrid motorcycle series, YQi and (iii) an e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies

E-mail: [email protected]