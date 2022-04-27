American Manganese Invited to Present at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for Evonik's Battery Solutions Day

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. ( TSXV:AMY, Financial)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to have been selected as 1 of 15 finalists, among more than 120 companies, to meet with decision-makers of different business lines at Evonik Industries AG ("Evonik"), a leading specialty chemicals company. American Manganese will be presenting its patented lithium-ion battery recycling technology, RecycLiCo, at the upcoming Evonik Battery Solutions Day hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Evonik, in collaboration with Blumorpho, is exploring potential collaboration and investment opportunities with organizations that demonstrate a high level of differentiation and strong value proposition across multiple battery solutions. Evonik is facilitating round table meetings on business discussions that will take place at MIT on May 4th and 5th, 2022.

"We are proud to be selected as 1 of 15 finalists focused on battery solutions, and we are told that American Manganese's application has raised high interest from multiple teams within Evonik," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "We will look to meet and generate high-value synergies between our RecycLiCo technology and Evonik's innovation activities and investment opportunities."

About Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG is a chemicals company headquartered in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. It is the second-largest chemicals company in Germany, and one of the largest specialty chemicals companies in the world. Evonik is also a founder member of the Together for Sustainability initiative, which focuses in promoting sustainability practices across the chemical industry's supply chains.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

