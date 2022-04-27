Spark Power Announces Changes to Board of Directors

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. ( TSX:SPG, Financial), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), today announced the following changes to its Board of Directors, effective April 27, 2022:

Larry Taylor, former lead independent director, resigned from the Board.

Dan Ardila, a non-independent director, resigned from the Board.

Lorie Waisberg was appointed to the Board as an independent director.

Jason Sparaga resigned as Board Chair and will continue forward as a non-independent director.

Lucio Di Clemente, current independent director, was appointed Board Chair.

"On behalf of all shareholders of Spark Power, I want to thank Larry Taylor for his many years of service on the board, including as Chair, Lead Independent Director and leading numerous committees," said Founder and outgoing Board Chair, Jason Sparaga. "From the very beginning, Larry worked very hard to establish and implement a framework for governance that helped the organization meet its primary obligations as a public company, while also fostering an environment that supported its rapid growth, and we would not be where we are today without him," he added.

As a result of these changes, the following members comprise the Spark Power Board of Directors, all of whom plan to stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2022:

Lucio Di Clemente - Board Chair and independent director.

Daniel Peloquin - independent director

Joseph Quarin - independent director

Lorie Waisberg - independent director

Jason Sparaga - non-independent director

Andrew Clark - non-independent director

Eric Waxman - non-independent director

"I look forward to working with this reconstituted Board of Directors," said President & CEO, Richard Jackson. "This mix of skills and structure will provide me and my team with the right balance of oversight, guidance and support needed at this time," he added.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lorie Waisberg to the Spark Power board," said incoming Board Chair, Lucio Di Clemente. "I have worked with and served on other boards over many years with Lorie, and his experience and skill set is exactly what we need as we work with management to unlock value for all shareholders," he added.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

