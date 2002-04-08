Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2022, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent Keith M. Casey 1,609,044,293 99.85 2,397,549 0.15 Canning K.N. Fok 1,083,587,060 67.24 527,850,101 32.76 Jane E. Kinney 1,609,176,907 99.86 2,264,935 0.14 Harold N. Kvisle 1,277,048,365 79.25 334,317,479 20.75 Eva L. Kwok 1,550,853,643 96.24 60,588,199 3.76 Keith A. MacPhail 1,514,158,636 93.96 97,283,206 6.04 Richard J. Marcogliese 1,608,951,311 99.85 2,490,531 0.15 Claude Mongeau 1,608,785,300 99.84 2,656,542 0.16 Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,609,975,871 99.91 1,465,881 0.09 Wayne E. Shaw 1,608,678,194 99.83 2,763,648 0.17 Frank J. Sixt 1,212,579,975 75.25 398,857,186 24.75 Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,548,711,155 96.11 62,730,687 3.89



Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

