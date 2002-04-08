AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (“Axsome” or the “Company”) ( AXSM) on behalf of Axsome stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Axsome has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Before the market opened on August 9, 2021, Axsome announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in their review of Axsome's New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it is attempting to learn the nature of the discrepancies in order to address them, but said the development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05.

On this news shares of Axsome stock fell 40% in intraday trading.

