CABALETTA DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (“Cabaletta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CABA) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates included (the “Class Period”); or who purchased or otherwise acquired Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the October 24, 2019 IPO. Investors have until April 29, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the IPO offering documents and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that DSG3-CAART had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (2) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (3) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

