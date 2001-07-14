Cutera, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on May 10, 2022

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

To join the conference call, dial 1-800-381-7839 (domestic) or +1-416-981-0157 (international) and refer to the Conference ID: 22017471.

The call will be webcast live and be available for access one hour after the end of the call from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cutera.com%2F.

