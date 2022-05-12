Aleafia Health Provides Further Update on its Convertible Debt

Holders representing approximately 62% of total Debentures extend Forbearance Period until May 12, 2022 to allow negotiations to continue

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, AH.DB, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is providing a corporate update regarding its outstanding listed unsecured convertible debentures (TSX: AH.DB), issued on June 27, 2019 and maturing on June 27, 2022 (the “Convertible Debt”).

Further to the Company’s previous announcements, the Forbearance Agreement, entered into between the Company and holders of Convertible Debt representing approximately 62% of the aggregate principal amount of debentures outstanding, has been extended until May 12, 2022. The Agreement automatically renews for 14-day periods thereafter unless advance notice to the contrary is provided.

The parties continue to work expeditiously and in good faith to negotiate a potential transaction to amend the terms associated with the Convertible Debt. While there can be no assurances regarding any outcome, the Company believes significant progress is being made towards a solution that is beneficial to its stakeholders.

