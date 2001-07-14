Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for First Quarter 2022

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”), a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter (“1Q22”) ended March 31, 2022. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

1Q22 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(All comparisons are to 1Q21, unless otherwise stated)

Revenues increased 13.0%, mainly due to increase in average prices of bagged cement, as inflationary pressures have affected our costs of raw materials and energy.

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 5.3%, mainly due to the temporary decrease in sales to reconstruction related projects and self-construction. However, during March we have already seen recovery in sales.

Consolidated EBITDA S/127.5 million, a 21.3% increase, mainly due to higher operating profit, since we were able to decrease costs by using less imported clinker.

Consolidated EBITDA margin of 24.3%, a 1.7 percentage point increase

Net income of S/45.7 million, a 43.7% increase mainly due to increased sales and operating profit as mentioned above.

For a full version of Cementos Pacasmayo's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, please visit the company's investor relations website.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

