Ikena Oncology to Present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. ( IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that it will be presenting two trial-in-progress posters at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting. The presentations will include overviews of the clinical trials for Ikena’s novel TEAD inhibitor, IK-930, and aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) antagonist, IK-175. Both posters will be presented by the trials’ investigators.

Session Title: Poster Session/Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract Title: A phase 1, first-in-human study of IK-930, an oral TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo pathway in subjects with advanced solid tumors.

Abstract Number: TPS3168

Abstract Title: Phase 1a/b open-label study of IK-175, an oral AHR inhibitor, alone and in combination with nivolumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors and urothelial carcinoma.

Abstract Number: TPS3169

Abstracts will be available at asco.org/abstracts beginning at 5pm ET on Thursday, May 26.

About IK-930

IK-930 is an oral, selective TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway. IK-930 binds to TEAD transcription factors and prevents transcription of multiple genes that drive cancer progression. By targeting the Hippo pathway, a key driver of cancer pathogenesis that is genetically altered in approximately 10% of all cancer types, IK-930 could have a differentiating impact across many cancers with high unmet need. Ikena is advancing IK-930 both as a monotherapy in patients with Hippo pathway mutated cancers and in combination with other approved targeted therapies to combat therapeutic resistance. IK-930 is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors with or without gene alterations in the Hippo pathway, including NF2-deficient malignant mesothelioma, Epithelial Hemangioendothelioma (EHE) with documented TAZ/CAMTA1 fusion genes as well as other solid tumors with either NF2 deficiency or with YAP/TAZ genetic fusions (NCT05228015).

About IK-175

IK-175 is a selective, oral small molecule Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AHR) inhibitor. AHR is activated by multiple ligands, including kynurenine, which drive tumor progression through immunosuppressive effects in the tumor microenvironment. Activated AHR prevents immune recognition of a range of cancers by modulating both innate and adaptive immunity. In in vitro human T-cell experiments, IK-175 induces an activated T-cell state, interleukin (IL)-22 gene expression and leads to an increase in pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-2 and IL-9. AHR is a compelling drug target, especially in patients who do not fully benefit from standard of care, including checkpoint inhibitors. Ikena is advancing IK-175 as a single agent and in combination with nivolumab, a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as part of a Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion clinical trial (NCT04200963). Patient populations with urothelial carcinoma are enriched for AHR activation using a novel biomarker. Ikena’s IK-175 program is partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). BMS has the right to exclusively license the program through the completion of the Phase 1b portion of the clinical trial.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena OncologyTM is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. The Company’s ongoing discovery research spans other targets in the Hippo pathway as well as the RAS signaling pathway. Additional programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signaling are in the clinic, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist, which is being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the advancement of our targeted oncology programs; our expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of our targeted oncology programs; expectations regarding our new executive officer; our ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the implementation of our business model, and strategic plans for our business and product candidates. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the advancement of our targeted oncology programs; our expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of our targeted oncology programs; expectations regarding our new executive officer; our ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the implementation of our business model, and strategic plans for our business and product candidates, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Ikena’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC, as updated by any subsequent SEC filings. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



