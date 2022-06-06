BeyondSpring Announces Three Poster Presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) ( BYSI), a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs, today announced three poster presentations relating to lead asset plinabulin at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois and virtually. One of the posters includes an analysis of the use of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to prevent febrile neutropenia (FN) in breast cancer patients early and late in the chemotherapy cycle. The other two posters contain new data from the DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment program. One focuses on a quality of life (QoL) analysis that compares patients who received plinabulin with docetaxel versus those who didn’t. The other includes the results of a subgroup analysis in non-squamous NSCLC patients.



Additional presentation details can be found below:

Title: Real-world effectiveness of prophylactic granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) early (week 1) and late (weeks 2-3) in the cycle for the prevention of febrile neutropenia (FN) among patients (pts) with breast cancer (BC) after high FN–risk chemotherapy (chemo)

Abstract #: 599

Poster Session: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Date/Time: June 6, 2022, 9 AM EDT

Presenter: Douglas W. Blayney, M.D., FASCO, Stanford University

Title: DUBLIN-3 results on quality of life (QoL) in second/third-line EGFR-wild type NSCLC patients (pts) receiving docetaxel (Doc) with or without plinabulin (Plin) using the validated EORTC QLQ C30 and QLQ LC13 questionnaires

Abstract #: 9091

Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Date/Time: June 6, 2022, 9 AM EDT

Presenter: Trevor Feinstein, M.D., Piedmont Cancer Institute



Title: Subgroup analysis in patients (pts) with non-squamous (N-Sq), EGFR-wild type (wt), second/third-line NSCLC from the global phase (Ph) 3 trial DUBLIN-3 (BPI-2358-103) with the plinabulin/docetaxel (Plin/Doc) combination versus Doc alone

Abstract #: 9090

Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Date/Time: June 6, 2022, 9 AM EDT

Presenter: Baohui Han, M.D., Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, is being developed as a “pipeline in a drug” in various cancer indications as a direct anti-cancer agent and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). The plinabulin and G-CSF combination for the prevention of CIN has demonstrated positive Phase 3 data. In the DUBLIN-3 study, a global, randomized, active controlled Phase 3 study, the plinabulin and docetaxel combination met the primary endpoint of extending overall survival compared to docetaxel alone in 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (EGFR wild type). Additionally, plinabulin is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the efficacy of PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies in seven different cancers. Lastly, BeyondSpring’s pipeline includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet the Company’s expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 617-430-7577

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-627-8387

[email protected]