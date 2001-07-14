Ford Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange as F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Production Begins

F-150 Lightning, the only full-size electric pickup available now with a starting price less than $40,000, will begin to ship to customers in the coming days, starting with the Pro Series, as Ford establishes itself as a leader in the electric vehicle revolution.

To mark this milestone, Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler, members of the F-150 Lightning team, the UAW and other Ford leaders and partners will serve as honorary ringers for the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange just before 9:30 a.m. EDT today.

Built at the ultra-modern Rouge Electric Vehicle Center within Ford’s historic Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, F-150 Lightning is the only electric vehicle that is Built Ford Tough. Ford F-Series, America’s best-selling truck for 45 years in a row1, is second only to the iPhone in revenue among all American consumer products, according to a 2020 study.

F-150 Lightning joins the Mustang Mach-E SUV and E-Transit commercial van in Ford’s growing lineup of innovative, mainstream electric vehicles. Ford is on track to deliver more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026, equal to about one-third of the company’s global volume, on the way to 50% by 2030.

F-150 Lightning accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-4-second range with the extended-range battery, making it the fastest-accelerating F-150 yet.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

1 Based on 1977-2021 calendar year total sales

