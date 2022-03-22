Billy Goat Brands' Portfolio Company Sophie's Kitchen Featured in an Interview on FoodNavigator-USA.Com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (“GOAT” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOAT) ( BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie’s Kitchen Inc. (“Sophie’s Kitchen” or the “Portfolio Company”), was recently highlighted in an interview (the “Article”) on FoodNavigator-USA.com entitled, “Sophie’s Kitchen bolsters position in plant-based seafood category: ‘There’s going to be a big shift for us this year’”. Its new products are expected to help lead the Portfolio Company to new heights with the support of its significant distributor relationship with Southwind Food, LLC (“Southwind”).



The Article discussed the high level of demand for plant-based food and how Miles Woodruff, CEO of Sophie’s Kitchen, believes that the Portfolio Company will become a staple in the plant-based food market. Southwind’s master distribution arrangement with Sophie’s Kitchen is expected to have a large impact on increasing consumer awareness of the Sophie’s Kitchen brand.1 GOAT’s primary goal for the Portfolio Company is to optimize its enterprise value as a leading constituent of the ocean economy. Creating a increasing number of plant-based seafood products and the ability to distribute those products around the world is what motivates both companies to continue developing innovative solutions.

The Article can be viewed by navigating to the following URL: https://www.foodnavigator-usa.com/Article/2022/03/18/Sophie-s-Kitchen-bolsters-position-in-plant-based-seafood-category-There-s-going-to-be-a-big-shift-for-us-this-year#.

Management Commentary

“Sophie’s Kitchen continues to advance the industry with its innovative plant-based seafood options. We are committed to supporting its growth and development as a leader in the plant-based sector. Once again, GOAT’s Portfolio Company continues to exhibit savviness and creativity, which is only enhanced by its strong relationship with Southwind. I’m pleased that Miles and his team at Sophie’s Kitchen are continuing to revolutionize the industry by bringing interesting products to market for the benefit of health-conscious consumers,” added Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT.

ABOUT SOPHIE’S KITCHEN

Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, vegan and offers a product portfolio full of great tasting and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie’s Kitchen was named one of PETA’s top 10 plant-based seafood brands in 2021. To date, Sophie’s Kitchen’s partnership with Team Seas has removed more than six tons of garbage from the oceans. Sophie’s Kitchen is passionate about making a measurable, positive impact on our planet and its inhabitants. The company is profoundly committed to replacing animal-based meat consumption with healthier and more sustainable plant-based proteins for people everywhere. For more information, please visit sophieskitchen.com and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchenfoods on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

