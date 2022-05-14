Henry Schein Annnounces Its Support for the 'Carry The Load®' Memorial May Campaign

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its support for the Carry+The+Load® Memorial May campaign, a month-long Memorial Day awareness program providing active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by the U.S. military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006032/en/

Henry Schein Cares, the Company’s global corporate social responsibility program, in partnership with North American Rescue (NAR), Henry Schein Dental, the dental business of Henry Schein, Inc., and Henry Schein One, will participate in the activities being held across the U.S. throughout May. Additionally, the businesses will sponsor the flagship event, the Dallas Memorial March, a two-day celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance of Memorial Day.

Carry The Load’s Memorial May initiative was created to honor and remember the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. During the 32-day event, beginning on April 28, 2022, Team Schein Members will take part by walking in the National Relay, attending a rally, fundraising for the nation’s heroes, and participating virtually. Henry Schein Cares, NAR, Henry Schein Dental, and Henry Schein One will sponsor the following rallies and the Dallas Memorial March:

May 14, 2022 – Greenville, South Carolina

May 15, 2022 – Phoenix, Arizona

May 21, 2022 – Tampa, Florida

May 29, 2022 – Dallas, Texas

"Team+Schein could not be more pleased to join Carry The Load in honoring our nation’s heroes,” said Brad Connett, CEO, Henry Schein North America Distribution Group. “As we tend to our daily business, spend precious time with family and friends, and live in a manner we so choose, we pause to remember and honor those who ‘carried the load’ of protecting our freedoms by making the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Carry The Load is a non-profit organization founded more than a decade ago as a grassroots effort by two Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and to raise awareness of the sacrifices surrounding men and women in uniform. The program has since turned into a nationwide movement.

“Eleven years ago, we founded Carry The Load to remember our friends who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Stephen Holley, Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Carry The Load. “The Memorial May campaign inspires people of all ages to join and remember our fallen heroes, and we thank Henry Schein Cares, NAR, Henry Schein Dental, and Henry Schein One for their contributions to help support our mission.”

Henry Schein’s participation in the Carry The Load program closely aligns with the creation of its new Employee Resource Group for Veterans and members of the Armed Forces and complements its NAR team, a Henry Schein Medical business and the leading provider of survivability and casualty-care medical products to the defense and public safety markets. In the latest episode of %23ScheinChats, Henry Schein’s signature social media series, Andy Goldy, Chief Operating Officer for NAR, sat down with Mr. Holley to discuss Carry The Load’s history and the challenge of finding employment after serving in the military.

“North American Rescue, Henry Schein Cares, Henry Schein Dental, and Henry Schein One are partnering with Carry The Load to remember our nations fallen heroes,” said Mr. Goldy. “North American Rescue’s mission is to save lives on the battlefield, and supporting active duty and veteran service members is extremely important to us. Partnerships like this allow us to continue our support beyond the battlefield. This event brings people together not only to remember the lost, but to share a vision of fostering support for our military and first responder communities.”

The relationship with Carry The Load also reinforces Henry Schein’s commitment to health equity and bridging the gap in veterans’ access to continuous, accessible, and affordable oral care.

“We are fortunate to collaborate with dental care providers who are passionate about comprehensive dental services and quality care for veterans, and through our partnership with Carry The Load, we can help to bridge the gap in veterans’ access to oral care,” said AJ Caffentzis, President, Henry Schein U.S. Dental Distribution. “Because oral health is integral to overall health, it is critical to expand access to oral health care to everyone, including our nation’s veterans, and we seek to leverage our unique position within the dental community to ensure that veterans have this access.”

Additionally, Henry Schein One, a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry and a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., is devoted to helping make health care services more widely available. The Henry Schein One Center of Excellence, a dental clinic located at Henry Schein One’s headquarters in American Fork, Utah, offers charitable care to veterans, refugees, victims of domestic violence, rehabilitation patients, and underserved individuals in the surrounding community.

“As members of the health care industry, we know firsthand how many individuals, including veterans, have inadequate or no access to health education, hygiene materials, medical care, or emergency care resources,” said Mike Baird, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein One. “This is why a culture of volunteerism is so important to each of us, and by uniting to support organizations like Carry The Load, we can ‘help health happen’ within our communities.”

For more information about the Carry The Load Memorial May campaign and to register for an event, please click+here.

About Carry The Load®

Carry The Load® is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide an active way to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more information, visit www.carrytheload.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With nearly 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006032/en/