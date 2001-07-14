Alzamend Neuro Announces $4 Million Additional Investment from Digital Power Lending Upon Completion of Phase 1 First-in-Human Clinical Trial for AL001 Treatment of Dementia Related to Alzheimer's

Alzamend+Neuro%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend” or the “Company”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that Digital Power Lending, LLC (“DPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“NILE”) (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, has made an additional investment in the Company.

On March 28, 2022, Alzamend announced that it has received the full data set from its Phase 1 clinical trial for AL001. The purpose of the Phase 1 first-in-human trial was to determine the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of AL001. These data helped Alzamend establish doses for a planned Phase 2A multiple ascending dose study in Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”) patients, commencing in May 2022. AL001 is a novel lithium-delivery system; it is a lithium-salicylate-L-proline engineered ionic cocrystal under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s. AL001 has the potential to deliver benefits of marketed lithium carbonate without current toxicities.

Based on the achievement of this milestone, under the March 12, 2021 securities purchase agreement, Alzamend sold an additional 2,666,667 shares of its common stock to DPL for $4 million, or $1.50 per share, and issued to DPL warrants to acquire 1,333,333 shares of its common stock with an exercise price of $3.00 per share.

“We are grateful for the support of Alzamend by DPL’s investment in us,” said Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend. “The additional funding related to this milestone allows us to make significant progress towards moving AL001 down the path of our upcoming Phase 2A multiple ascending dose study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s without the need to raise new capital. We believe AL001 could potentially provide clinicians with a major improvement over current lithium-based treatments and may constitute a means of treating Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.”

About AL001 Phase 1 Study

During this Phase 1 trial, participants received a single dose of AL001 containing lithium in an amount equivalent to 150 mg lithium carbonate, a dose proposed as likely appropriate for Alzheimer’s treatment when given three times daily. Currently, marketed lithium carbonate 300 mg capsules are given three times daily when prescribed for manic episodes in bipolar disorder as well as for maintenance therapy of bipolar disorder in patients with a history of manic episodes. It can be difficult to control the appropriate dose of lithium salt formulations, including lithium carbonate, due to the small margin between effective and toxic blood levels, and therefore it can be challenging to avoid side effects or inadequate treatment outcomes.

The data affirmed that dose-adjusted relative bioavailability analyses of the rate and extent of lithium absorption in plasma indicate that AL001 at 150 mg dosage is bioequivalent when dose-normalized to the marketed 300 mg lithium carbonate product and the shapes of the lithium plasma concentration versus time curves are similar. Based on the Phase 1 results, it has been shown that dose-normalized bioequivalence for lithium was established between AL001 and the marketed reference lithium carbonate 300 mg capsule. AL001 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in healthy adult subjects.

Findings of plasma bioequivalence to a marketed lithium product may allow Alzamend to reduce the scope or eliminate the need for Phase 2 and 3 studies of efficacy and/or safety of AL001 in such indications as bipolar/affective disorders in which lithium efficacy has been established. Demonstrated bioequivalence also may have utility for AL001 when seeking approval for the indications of currently marketed lithium products, and for new indications as a benchmark for safety.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and AL002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend’s website at www.Alzamend.com.

