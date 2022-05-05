Synlogic Announces Data Presentations at the 2022 Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International (GMDI) Conference and Garrod Symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. ( SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced that the Company will present data from its phenylketonuria (PKU) program at two upcoming medical congresses focused on inborn errors of metabolism. These include two poster presentations at the Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International (GMDI) Conference being held May 5-7, 2022 in Lake Las Vegas, NV, and a data presentation at the Garrod Symposium being held May 12-14, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Details are provided below.



Genetic Metabolic Dieticians International (GMDI) Conference:

Title: Dietary Management Outcomes During Synpheny-1, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of a Live Biotherapeutic, SYNB1618, for the Management of Phenylketonuria

Author: Nicole McWhorter, MS, RD,

Date and time: May 5, 2022 from 5:30 – 7:00 P.M.

Title: Characterization of Dietary Protein Intake in PKU Patients

Author: Ken Ndugga-Kabuye, MD

Date and time: May 5, 2022 from 5:30 – 7:00 P.M.

Garrod Symposium:

Title: Reduction in Plasma Phenylalanine Levels in Patients with Phenylketonuria with Live Biotherapeutic SYNB1618: Interim Analysis from an Ongoing Phase 2 Study (Encore)

Author: Marja Puurunen, MD, PhD

Date and time: May 13, 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 P.M.

The presentations will be available in their respective sections of the Presentations and Publications page on the Synlogic website on the day of the presentations.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the second half of 2022, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU) and enteric hyperoxaluria. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s proprietary, reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunologic diseases. Synlogic is also working with Roche in a research collaboration focused on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and with Ginkgo Bioworks to include additional undisclosed preclinical assets, combining Synlogic’s approach to Synthetic Biotics with Ginkgo’s Codebase and Foundry services. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

About SYNB1618 and SYNB1934

SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates being studied as potential treatments for phenylketonuria (PKU), a genetic disease caused by potentially neurotoxic levels of the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe). Treatment options for PKU are currently limited due to efficacy and safety, with an estimated 80% of US patients remaining in need of treatment, and many of those who are treated in need of additional Phe-lowering. Synlogic designed drug candidates to reduce levels of Phe in people with PKU using precision genetic engineering of the well-characterized probiotic E. coli Nissle. Findings to date support the potential for an efficacious, safe, convenient, and flexible treatment option for PKU, and SYNB1618 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both drug candidates are being studied in the Phase 2 SynPheny-1 study, with initiation of the Phase 3 program expected to begin in H2 2022.

