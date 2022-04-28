INEO Announces New Initiative to Support Live Events: INEO LIVE

PR Newswire

The new program will provide up to 25,000 free ad plays on the INEO Welcoming Network to promote qualifying live events

SURREY, BC, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, today announced INEO LIVE, a new initiative to support local live events. INEO LIVE will provide approved live events free advertising space on the INEO Welcoming Network, targeted in the communities these live events are taking place. INEO LIVE is specifically focused on live music, sports events, and non-profits, however, the Company is looking at other live events and organizations to expand the initiative to in the future.

"INEO is always looking at ways to support the communities we work in," commented Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "During COVID-19 the entire live event industry was devastated by lockdowns and general consumer caution against large crowds. With the pandemic beginning to subside we are seeing demand for live events returning, however, many are struggling to reach the attendance they regularly had before COVID. We believe we can leverage the INEO Welcoming Network to help live event organizers promote themselves to both old and new audiences and allow them to surpass the level of success they enjoyed before the pandemic."

"As we continue to build INEO's advertising sales business, it is vitally important we make connections in the local communities our display screens are located in," commented Frank Halbach, INEO's Managing Director of Advertising and Media Sales. "With INEO LIVE, we hope to help live events hosted by local organizations boost their awareness with INEO's technology and extensive network of media screens. We believe by doing this we can boost INEO's own ad revenue as well as make a positive difference in the world."

"INEO LIVE is an exciting opportunity for us to promote our band and we were pleased to participate in the pre-launch of the program," said Anthony Sawada, lead singer of Douglas Crossing Band. "We initially tested INEO LIVE for an upcoming gig at a local club and we are now receiving booking requests for future gigs. We are very happy with the exposure we are receiving through the INEO LIVE program, and this is very important for a small band."

Organizers who wish to take advantage of the INEO LIVE program may sign up by filling out a short questionnaire about their event on the INEO LIVE website located at https://www.ineosolutionsinc.com/ineo-live. After the request is received, the INEO LIVE team will determine the level of free advertising the event qualifies for and will work with the event organizers to deploy the event's advertising on screens located in the relevant communities. Events may qualify for up to 25,000 ad plays valued at over $100, with additional ad space being provided at a discounted rate. The amount of free ad space provided to an event will depend on multiple factors including, size, type of event and location.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

