WORTH MAGAZINE NAMES VINTAGE WINE ESTATES PRESIDENT TERRY WHEATLEY TO 2022 GROUNDBREAKERS LIST

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WORTH Magazine has announced its selection of Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) President Terry Wheatley as one of the 50 Women Changing the World on its 2022 Groundbreakers List.

The prestigious list of "Groundbreakers 2022: 50 Women Changing the World" recognizes women who have achieved the extraordinary over the past year, demonstrating that living through several concurrent historical events presents an opportunity to reimagine a more equitable future. The fifty women represented on this year's list have risen above the tumult to achieve new heights, seized opportunities, and used their voices to uplift other women.

"As the first woman president to take a multimillion-dollar wine company public, my goal is to continue to raise up more women in our organization and others while continuing to advance Vintage Wine Estates' strategy for growth," stated Ms. Wheatley. "I am humbled to take my place among the Worth women who share that vision." VWE is an industry leader in digital marketing and among the fastest growing wine companies in the country

Ms. Wheatley joins the diverse list of remarkable women, which also includes Taylor Swift, GM CEO Mary Barra, Meghan Markle, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, Academy Award winning director Chloe Zao, Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, among other notable figures.

WORTH Magazine's 2022 Groundbreakers List can be viewed at: https://www.worth.com/groundbreakers2022/

About Vintage Wine Estates:

Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from

$10 to $150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $10 to $20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/ .

