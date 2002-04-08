Wellbeing Digital Sciences Subsidiary IRP Health Approved as Part of Coveted Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions such as psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics supported by clinical research, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. (“IRP Health” or the “Subsidiary”), has been approved as part of the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian veterans (“CPCoE”). Additionally, IRP Health’s clinic in Ottawa, Ontario (the “Ottawa Clinic”) has been approved by Veterans Affair Canada (“VAC”) for its multidisciplinary Reactivation-branded therapy program (“Reactivation”).



CPCoE

After meeting strict criteria, IRP Health's four Canadian locations will now be listed and recommended as part of the national network of clinics. The clinics will contribute towards the national collection of data to help further research and innovation with respect to the treatment of military veterans. The CPCoE provides national leadership for research co-designed with veterans and their families and supports the implementation of this research with a national network of clinics to help veterans and their families manage their pain and reconnect with life.

Thanks to CAD 20 million in funding from VAC over five years, the CPCoE strives to be a leader in veteran-first chronic pain research and improving care. The CPCoE is already the national leader in researching chronic pain in veterans. Its guiding principles for research include national and international collaborations, building upon its existing strengths in Canada, and capitalizing on the investments made by VAC. With the goal of improving veterans’ wellbeing, the CPCoE’s research findings will be used to promote evidence-based best practices to inform a network of pain clinics, researchers, case managers and the public. More information can be found by visiting the following website: https://www.veteranschronicpain.ca/

Ottawa Clinic

IRP Health’s Ottawa Clinic has been approved by VAC to begin offering the Reactivation therapy program at the location. Reactivation is a 12-week, physician-supervised, interdisciplinary pain management program that assists veterans with chronic musculoskeletal injuries and pain. It aims to help veterans return to behaviours that are consistent with being well, rather than behaviours that are consistent with suffering. The goals of Reactivation are to decrease distressing symptoms, increase engagement in the community and increase the ability to complete daily tasks and also strives to reduce patient disability in both the short and long term, while giving veterans better control and understanding of their pain and health challenges. The therapy program combines psychiatry, psychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, kinesiology, and dietetics to provide an interdisciplinary approach and a cutting-edge treatment.

VAC is a government organization for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and their family members which strives to provide services and benefits intended to improve the well-being of the veterans and their kin. The approval of the Reactivation program in the Ottawa Clinic has the potential to make a difference in the lives of many veterans who are coping with mental and physical illnesses. More information about VAC can be found on its website: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng

Management Commentary

"Being recognised by Canada's leader in chronic pain research and services for military veterans is both a privilege and an honour. The support and guidance we have received through the CPCoE to this point has been integral in developing our foundation for growth and we look forward to supporting them through furthering their national data collection,” said Steven Inglefield, Chief Executive Officer of IRP Health and Chief Operating Officer of Wellbeing.

“We are pleased that IRP Health continues to make strides toward improving the lives of veterans and first responders through the Reactivation program. To be recognized as being a national network of clinics that works with Canadian veterans, IRP Health is evolving in positive ways. We are proud of the Subsidiary for becoming part of the CPCoE and helping veterans and their families. As part of Wellbeing, IRP Health is focused on enriching the lives of its patients and raising the bar for outstanding mental healthcare,” said Najla Guthrie, Chief Executive Officer of Wellbeing.

ABOUT IRP HEALTH

Founded in 2016, IRP began as a rehabilitation and performance centre offering exercise therapy and rehabilitation programs in Victoria, British Columbia. IRP builds safe and supportive environments while demonstrating modern, evidence-based physical rehabilitation programs designed specifically for the needs of veterans and first responders. Building on the success of over 15,000 treatments in the flagship Victoria location. IRP is adding new locations and programs to improve access to much needed treatments. More information about IRP Health can be found on its website: https://www.irphealth.ca

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the Company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

