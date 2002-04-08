Entera Bio to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd . ( ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced today it will report business and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT.



About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. The Company recently completed the phase 2 study for EB613. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com .