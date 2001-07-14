Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022

Concert+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.

About Concert

Concert+Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE+Platform%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s lead product+candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at %40ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

