Marubeni Corporation to Implement Veritone's AI-powered iDERMS Forecasting Solution at Solar and Energy Storage Pilot Plant in California

Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of+aiWARE™, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced its intelligent distributed energy resource management solution (iDERMS) has been selected by Marubeni Corporation, one of the largest Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerates, to provide price, demand and generation forecasts at their pilot project in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) SP-15 region.

In addition to day-ahead and real-time generation, demand, and price forecasts for a node in CAISO SP-15 region, Veritone will provide demand and generation forecasts for the overall CAISO system. Having highly accurate forecasts will allow Marubeni to confidently create and maintain a competitive position in the wholesale electricity market, to maximize the flexibility and reliability of assets to best support the development of a resilient power grid. This investment will provide Marubeni with additional capabilities to continue to improve management of its power assets.

“At Veritone, our number one priority is to advance the mission of our customers and help them reach their business goals,” said Sean McEvoy, senior vice president of Energy at Veritone. “Veritone’s iDERMS solution is the best-in-class, and it will lay a strong foundation for Marubeni’s future power generation initiatives for both itself and the communities it works with. We are humbled by the trust Marubeni has given us, and we cannot wait to share the results of the project.”

Veritone’s iDERMS solution harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize today’s energy ecosystems through proprietary, intelligent, real-time energy forecasting, optimization and control—all of which unlock the full potential of DERs while enhancing reliability. The solution allows for tackling industry challenges at a pace best suited to meet each customer’s specific goals, timelines, or budget, while simultaneously addressing reliability and the commercial aspects of DERs.

For more information, visit www.veritone.com%2Fenergy

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s expansive aiWARE™ operating system for AI orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni is one of the largest diversified conglomerates headquartered in Japan. With its global network of 133 branches in 68 countries, Marubeni’s multifaceted business activities includes domestic, import and export trade, and investment activities across a variety of industries. In the power sector, Marubeni delivers a safe & stable supply of power fully supported by a worldwide network of strongholds for project development, asset management and services offerings as Energy Solution Provider. With its “Marubeni Long-Term Vision for Climate Change” announced in March 2021, Marubeni strives to achieve its action plans for “Contributing to low-carbon / carbon-free goals through business activities”. For more information visit www.marubeni.com.

