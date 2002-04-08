TILT Holdings Announces Conference Participation for May 2022

PHOENIX, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, and retail, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Alliance Global Partners Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference, May 3, 2022: Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the virtual conference.

2022 Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference, May 11, 2022: CEO Gary Santo is scheduled to present and take Q&A at 9:00 AM ET. This presentation will be webcast live (available here) and available for a period of time on the Company’s website. Additionally, management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference, May 13, 2022: CEO Gary Santo will participate in the Cannabis Equipment and Services panel at 2:20 PM ET, as well as host one-on-one meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming TILT conference and event participation, as well as details to access any webcasts or the current IR presentation, please visit TILT’s investor website at: Investor Relations: TILT Holdings Inc. (TILT)

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

