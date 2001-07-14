Bread Financial Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Bread FinancialHoldings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. All earnings related materials are now available at the Company’s investor relations website, here.

Bread Financial President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Andretta and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will host a conference call at 8:30 am. EDT today to discuss results. The conference call will be available at the company’s investor+relations+website, and a replay will also be available there following the call.

About Bread Financial

Bread+Financial%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread+Cashback%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+American+Express%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Credit+Card and Bread+Savings%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E products.

Formerly Alliance Data, Bread Financial is an S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and committed to sustainable business practices powered by its 6,000+ global associates. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

