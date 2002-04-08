NewLake Capital Partners to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on May 12th at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the markets close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Additional details are available on the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.



Event: NewLake Capital Partners First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-888-882-4478 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-646-828-8193 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1545794&tp_key=6eb684a6cf

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 1512691.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 28 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided one loan collateralized by a cultivation facility structured to convert to a sale-leaseback unless specific provisions are met by July 29, 2022. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Anthony Coniglio

President and Chief Investment Officer

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

PH: (212) 896-1254