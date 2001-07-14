Home Capital Sets Date of Annual General Meeting

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) (“Home Capital” or “the Company”) announces that it will be holding its Annual General Meeting in hybrid form, welcoming participants both virtually and in person, on May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The in-person component of the Meeting will be held in the Manitoba Room of the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. Shareholders may also attend the Meeting virtually by live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fmeetnow.global%2FMSY62FM. Details on how to attend the Meeting virtually may be found in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on SEDAR or on the Company’s website. All shareholders will be able to listen, ask questions and vote on the resolutions brought before the Meeting, either live or through the online Meeting platform.

About Home Capital: Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank, offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005399/en/