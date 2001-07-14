SEE Launches Digital Packaging Brand prismiq™

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) today announced the introduction of prismiq™ - a digital packaging brand with a portfolio of solutions for design services, digital printing and smart packaging.

“The future of digital packaging and graphics is here. prismiq™, powered by our state-of-the-art digital printing technology is creating game-changing value for customers, enabling touchless automation both in our facilities and our customers’ operations, and making sustainability for packaging real,” said Ted Doheny, President & CEO of SEE.

Creating Value for Customers Through Digital Packaging

The prismiq™ brand offers three solution categories:

“With your smart phone, prismiq™ will allow you to see inside the package. Through the SEE™ Mark, multiple data signatures can be transmitted to your phone (QR, bar codes, RFID, recycling codes, date and time stamps, etc.) enhancing the human experience,” said Sergio Pupkin, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at SEE.

Smart Packaging: prismiq™ eliminates waste and excess packaging while enhancing products and customer engagement. SEE’s end-to-end cloud-based platform generates package-specific digital IDs that collect and manage data along the value chain.

Design Services: SEE designs packaging made to be connected for brand owners. Our team of nearly 200 design specialists work with customers around the world to create custom graphics, design new concepts, and conduct performance testing.

Digital Printing: SEE systems can run multiple designs on a single order, print serialized/digitized codes and images that are package-specific, and allow customers to have flexible order quantities as well as faster turnaround times.

SEE’s Bold Approach to Digital Packaging: Powered by Possibility

“prismiq™ offers a one-stop, integrated approach to make packaging brilliant. We are embedding digital printing capabilities within our manufacturing operations, our customers’ operations and bringing packaging to life in consumers’ homes,” said Carrie Giaimo, Executive Director of Smart Packaging and Design at SEE.

SEE has invested approximately $100 million in digital transformation, including its most recent development: the prismiq™ 5540 (the world’s largest, fastest, flexible digital printing system). This system is first of its kind, capable of wide web, high speed, full-color (including metallics and invisible ink) and double-sided digital printing on flexible and shrinkable materials.

About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions systems help promote a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, and SEE™Touchless Automation™ solutions.

SEE’s Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder+goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global+Impact+Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are also committed to a diverse workforce and inclusive culture through our 2025+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning our business, consolidated financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “assume,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “seek,” “predict,” “may,” “will” and similar references to future periods. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, expectations regarding the results of restructuring and other programs, anticipated levels of capital expenditures and expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings. The following are important factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: global economic and political conditions, currency translation and devaluation effects, changes in raw material pricing and availability, competitive conditions, the success of new product offerings, consumer preferences, the effects of animal and food-related health issues, the effects of epidemics or pandemics, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019, negative impacts related to the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, export restrictions and other counteractions thereto, changes in energy costs, environmental matters, the success of our restructuring activities, the success of our merger, acquisition and equity investment strategies, the success of our financial growth, profitability, cash generation and manufacturing strategies and our cost reduction and productivity efforts, changes in our credit ratings, the tax benefit associated with the Settlement agreement (as defined in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K), regulatory actions and legal matters, and the other information referenced in the “Risk Factors” section appearing in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

