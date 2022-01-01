IDC MarketScape Positions Accenture a Leader in Life Science Sales and Marketing IT Outsourcing Services

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape analysis of life science sales and marketing IT outsourcing services in 2022.

The report — %22IDC+MarketScape+Worldwide+Life+Science+Sales+and+Marketing+IT+Outsourcing+Services+2022+Vendor+Assessment%22+%28Doc+%23+US41808017e_Accenture%2C+March+2022%29+— analyzes 11 service providers offering IT outsourcing (ITO) solutions for sales and marketing processes in the life science industry. It reviews both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs.

The report cites several notable Accenture strengths:

Accenture has extensive experience working with life sciences companies in all three major areas: pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices.

Accenture reinforced its life science portfolio with the acquisitions of Enterprise System Partners (ESP), a consulting and manufacturing services provider for the life science industry headquartered in Ireland, and OpusLine of France, among others.

Accenture has diversified its life science customer portfolio significantly in recent years, with sales roughly split between companies over and under $1 billion, with a significant number of engagements spread across North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific.

Accenture has 25 delivery centers based in five continents and a large and experienced team of life science professionals.

In life science sales and marketing, Accenture is known by its customers for its technical capabilities and life science industry expertise.

The report also mentions Accenture's INTIENT+Patient platform, a product suite that delivers outcome-based services to support patient experiences from pre-diagnosis through ongoing treatment on a mobile digital platform.

Ray Pressburger, a managing director in Life Sciences for Accenture said, “It’s an honor to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape for the value we provide in life sciences sales and marketing IT outsourcing services for our clients. The IDC MarketScape report analysis shows that our deep industry knowledge and breadth of experience allow us to bring insights, design thinking, and human ingenuity together to transform sales and marketing operating models and support our clients’ business growth.”

Mike Townsend, research director for Life Science Commercial Strategies at IDC Health Insights, says, "Life science companies are embracing digital transformation efforts within sales and marketing using a wide variety of digital technologies, including AI, cloud computing, mobile technology, and social media and analytics, and leveraging a host of internal and external data sources. Highly experienced vendors like Accenture are offering increasingly sophisticated ITO models for processes while enabling their clients to focus on their core competencies — improve outcomes for doctors and patients alike."

More information about why Accenture was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report can be found here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Accenture’s Life Sciences industry group helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, distributor and consumer health companies combine the latest technology with scientific breakthroughs to revolutionize how medical treatments are discovered, developed, and delivered to patients around the world. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Findustries%2Flife-sciences-index.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology, and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

