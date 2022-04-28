WEED Options Listed For Trading

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments , an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for WEED — the Roundhill Cannabis ETF — are now listed for trading on Cboe's options exchanges.

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the cannabis sector. The fund invests in various cannabis related companies, including: (i) cannabis producers and distributors, (ii) cannabis-related technology companies, and (iii) additional cannabis related ancillary businesses.

WEED's top holdings (as of 4/27/2022) include Curaleaf Holdings (13.0% weight), Green Thumb Industries (9.9% weight), Trulieve Cannabis (8.0% weight), and Verano Holdings (7.3% weight).

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a U.S.-based investment adviser focused on developing innovative exchange-traded products. The firm's product lineup currently accounts for more than $1 billion in assets under management. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with thiGTIIs and other information about the WEED ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/weed/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Companies involved in the cannabis industry face intense competition, may have limited access to the services of banks, may have substantial burdens on company resources due to litigation, complaints or enforcement actions, and are heavily dependent on receiving necessary permits and authorizations to engage in medical cannabis research or to otherwise cultivate, possess or distribute cannabis. Since the cultivation, possession, and distribution of cannabis can be illegal under United States federal law under certain circumstances, federally regulated banking institutions may be unwilling to make financial services available to growers and sellers of cannabis.

Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. Laws and regulations related to the possession, use (medical or recreational), sale, transport and cultivation of marijuana vary throughout the world, and the Fund will only invest in non-U.S. Cannabis Companies if such companies are operating legally in the relevant jurisdiction. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage.

In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Due to the costs of buying or selling Shares, including brokerage commissions imposed by brokers and bid/ask spreads, frequent trading of Shares may significantly reduce investment results and an investment in Shares may not be advisable for investors who anticipate regularly making small investments. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of the companies or individuals referenced herein.

