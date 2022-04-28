ARNOLD PALMER SPIKED EXPANDS FAMILY OF BRANDS WITH ARNOLD PALMER SPIKED LITE

PR Newswire

New Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite is a refreshing light spin on the iconic half iced tea, half lemonade flavored malt beverage you already know and love

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful national debut of Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half in 2018, the brand announced today the release of Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite, a refreshed version of the classic half iced tea, half lemonade FMB made in partnership with AriZona.

Arriving just in time for summer, Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite is the newest, lighter and ultra refreshing offering from Arnold Palmer Spiked. With only 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar per 12 ounces, Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite is the perfect choice whether you're in the backyard or on the back nine.

"When we launched Arnold Palmer Spiked nearly four years ago, we introduced drinkers to a spiked version of the classic Arnold Palmer taste and it instantly became a fan favorite," said Joy Ghosh, vice president of above premium beer & FMB at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Now with the launch of Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite and in the true spirit of living a life well played, we are giving fans of the brand a lower-calorie option that doesn't compromise on the classic Arnold Palmer Spiked flavor they already know and love."

Available in sleek 12 oz slim cans, Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite will be available in 12-packs or as a 24oz single-can, making it the ideal, easy-drinking option for any summer occasion. Beginning in May, fans of the brand can purchase Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite in 16 states, including VA, WV, PA, NY, ME, VT, MA, RI, CT, NJ, DE, MD, DC, WI, MN, ND.

Since it launched in 2018, Arnold Palmer Spiked has been growing double digits year over year according to IRI Barrel Sales, Total US Multi Outlet + Conv, Year 2021. The brand's inspiration, AriZona's Arnold Palmer non-alc family, is massive in itself and had $197MM in sales in 2021.

For more information on where to purchase Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite please visit our product locator or for more information visit www.arnoldpalmerspiked.com. Drinkers can share how they enjoy Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite by following @ArnoldPalmerSpiked on Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtag #WellPlayedLite.

