Financial and Insurance Organizations Transform Customer Experiences with UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that a growing number of financial institutions are turning to the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to build digital-first customer experiences. UserTesting now works with organizations in the financial services industry including ATB Financial, Coinbase, Experian, Finastra, MetLife, the Phoenix Group, and Wise.

Digital transformation has created both opportunities and challenges for retail banks, credit unions, insurance companies, fintech companies, and more, as they work to meet changing customer needs. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform enables these types of organizations to see and hear the experiences of their customers as they interact with their apps, websites, and brands—allowing them to get the breakthrough perspectives they need to design, build, and iterate on their customer experiences at-scale.

“Financial services organizations are capitalizing on the benefits that human insight brings to the table, especially as they look to innovate on solutions for digital lending and credit, mobile banking and payments, use of digital wallets, cryptocurrency and blockchain, peer-to-peer lending and more, to help them build their customer experience strategies,” said Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer of UserTesting. “We look forward to continuing to partner with our financial services customers as they create, transform, and rethink their approaches to customer engagement.”

A recent report by Ernst+%26amp%3B+Young states that financial services firms that prioritize the needs of customers, employees, and community usually outperform those that follow traditional shareholder-first approaches to creating value.

With UserTesting, financial institutions have access to first-party data that enables them to build a new level of intuition and empathy for their customers. Leveraging the power of opt-in video-based feedback during the digital transformation journey, financial services firms can remain agile as they adapt, pivot, and prioritize the development of new products and services, all while ensuring that the customers’ priorities are put first.

To learn more about how other financial service companies are utilizing human insights, please join a virtual Ask Me Anything event where a panel of financial services experts share their experiences on May 25th at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.Register for the event here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005516/en/