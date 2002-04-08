Trex Commercial Debuts Ocula™ Frameless Glass Windscreen

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Commercial, a national leader in engineering and manufacturing architectural railing systems for commercial building applications, is taking outdoor design projects to new heights with the introduction of Ocula™, its newest glass windscreen system. Inspired by the success of the company’s award-winning Ascent® post-supported glass windscreen, Ocula offers optimal versatility with its innovative post-free, clamp-supported design.



“Our new Ocula system not only provides protection from the elements, but also enhances views and sophistication with its sleek, unobstructed styling,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial. “The innovative clamp support system delivers a virtually invisible barrier and is highly customizable to accommodate any outdoor setting.”

Ideal for pool surroundings, balcony dividers and elevated overlooks, or to mitigate wind tunneling in courtyards and other open areas, Ocula is an ultra-streamlined windscreen system designed to divert wind while elevating architectural aesthetics. At guardrail height (43”), the system can withstand winds loads up to 86psf – 8x the amount of a standard windscreen. As height is increased, it can withstand wind loads up to 54psf, still far exceeding industry standards.

Ocula features stainless steel clamps suitable for interior or exterior applications and can be paired with view-optimizing clear glass for a barely-there look, or frosted or fritted glass for enhanced privacy. The system is offered in three standard heights for guardrail (43”), pool surround (48”) or balcony divider (60”). Custom heights are also available, along with multiple top cap and handrail options.

“A glass windscreen offers the perfect marriage of form, function and freedom,” noted Rygielski Preston. “Architects no longer have to rely on visually obstructive and confining walls to protect patrons and property from unpleasant dust and gusty winds. With systems like Ascent and Ocula, they can create open, airy environments that celebrate surrounding views while keeping patrons comfortable and sheltered from wind and debris.”

For more information about windscreen options from Trex Commercial, visit TrexCommercial.com.

About Trex Commercial

Trex Commercial is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. Since 1990, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences, while building an industry-leading reputation for quality and customer service. Based in Minneapolis, Trex Commercial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. To learn more, visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You can also follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

