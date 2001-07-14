Cabot Corporation To Expand Inkjet Facility in Haverhill, Mass.

Cabot+Corporation (NYSE: CBT), a leading manufacturer of pigment dispersions for digital printing today announced the expansion of its Inkjet manufacturing facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts with the addition of a new production line. The expansion will increase the company’s global capacity for color aqueous pigment dispersions and is part of an ambitious investment program of more than $50 million over the next three years to meet the growing demand of the inkjet market for digital printing applications. It is expected that the new line will be operational in 2023.

Next generation digital printing delivers unique benefits over analog printing including, greater design customization, opportunity to improve speed to market, and sustainability advantages through shorter production runs and less waste. Aqueous ink technology is the technology of choice to enable the transition from analog to digital printing in commercial and packaging applications. Cabot’s new inkjet capacity will provide a reliable global supply to support the increasing need for inkjet solutions driven by the shift to digital printing.

“As a global leader in inkjet aqueous dispersion with a broad portfolio of dispersion technologies, our investment will ensure we are able to meet the anticipated growth needs of the rapidly changing inkjet market today and in the future,” said Nick Jones, vice president and general manager, Inkjet Solutions. “We are proud to be the only company that offers both encapsulated polymer dispersion and our proprietary ‘small molecule’ technology for inkjet, enabling a higher degree of stability, flexibility and print customization for our customers. This expansion is an important step as we continue to advance our offerings and support the growth of our customers across the globe in the commercial and packaging industries.”

In addition to the expansion of the new production line, the facility recently underwent capital expansion projects including upgrades to manufacturing equipment and process technologies as part of the multi-year investment program. These upgrades enable enhanced operational efficiencies, a reduction in water usage and an increase in capacity to offer broader product portfolios for inkjet customers.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty+carbons, engineered+elastomer+composites, inkjet+colorants, masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds, fumed+silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

