Taboola and the Ströer Content Group extend exclusive partnership until 2028

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, and Ströer Content Group GmbH , home of Ströer's digital publishers, including well-known and high-reach brands including t-online, GIGA and Watson announced a new, exclusive partnership.



This new deal brings the total term of the exclusive partnership past the eleven-year mark and continues to focus on the implementation of many offerings across Taboola product portfolio.

The partnership between Taboola and the Ströer Content Group started in 2017 with the integration of recommendations on the news portal t-online.de, which has the widest reach in Germany, and other popular brands from the Ströer Content Group.

The t-online.de team was the first publisher in the EMEA region to use Taboola Newsroom , an offering that provides unique insights, sourced from Taboola’s dataset of 500 million daily active users to inform editorial decisions, in their daily editorial work. More than 100 editors have used Newsroom’s real-time insights and topic trends for data-based optimization of editorial contributions every month. Taboola Newsroom is also supporting the T-Online project team in redesigning its home page with data and insights.

Marc Schmitz, CEO of the Ströer Content Group, added: “Taboola has been an important, strategic partner for us for years. We share the same innovative spirit, because we want to make our brands as attractive as possible and inspire end users with our content in the long term. To do this, we need a strong partner who understands us and implements our needs in the development of new publisher products. The past few years have shown that Taboola has the professional and technical ability to successfully strengthen the position of independent publishing offers on the open web with highly effective products and tools. I thank Adam Singolda for his tireless work and our friendly exchange. I'm excited to see how the latest Taboola products will enrich our teams and portfolio."

“Marc and his team impressively show what successful publisher brands have to look like today in order to keep readers on their pages and inspire them in the long term. With the high-reach portals t-online.de, GIGA and Watson, Ströer has built indispensable media brands that are particularly popular with a very diverse group of readers," says Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola. "I am grateful for the trust that Marc and his team will continue to place in us over the next 5 years, thereby reinforcing our 10-year collaboration."

